Has Kylie Jenner's relationship with Kris soured amid Timothée Chalamet romance?

Los Angeles, California - Is Kylie Jenner on bad terms with Kris because the momager won't stop meddling in her romance with Timothée Chalamet ?

Kris Jenner (l.) could be causing some drama for Kylie Jenner's (r.) romance with Timothée Chalamet. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@krisjenner & @tchalamet & @kyliejenner

Per Life & Style, the 27-year-old beauty mogul is allegedly "furious" with the 68-year-old matriarch's determination to get Kylie's bae on The Kardashians.

Additionally, Kris is apparently making matters worse by suggesting that Kylie's ex, Travis Scott, also appear on the family's TV show since the rapper has been making headlines lately.

They explained, "Kris justifies it by saying bringing him back into the fold will be helpful because he's clearly struggling, but everyone knows she's chasing ratings."

The tipster also tattled that the momager isn't worried about how Travis will "cause drama" in Kimothée's romance.

They added, "Kylie's furious her mom is pushing this, especially when she's pressuring her to get Timothée on the show!"