Has Kylie Jenner's relationship with Kris soured amid Timothée Chalamet romance?
Los Angeles, California - Is Kylie Jenner on bad terms with Kris because the momager won't stop meddling in her romance with Timothée Chalamet?
Per Life & Style, the 27-year-old beauty mogul is allegedly "furious" with the 68-year-old matriarch's determination to get Kylie's bae on The Kardashians.
Additionally, Kris is apparently making matters worse by suggesting that Kylie's ex, Travis Scott, also appear on the family's TV show since the rapper has been making headlines lately.
They explained, "Kris justifies it by saying bringing him back into the fold will be helpful because he's clearly struggling, but everyone knows she's chasing ratings."
The tipster also tattled that the momager isn't worried about how Travis will "cause drama" in Kimothée's romance.
They added, "Kylie's furious her mom is pushing this, especially when she's pressuring her to get Timothée on the show!"
Will Kris Jenner cause more drama for Kylie and Timothée?
The mom of two, who's been romantically linked to the actor since last year, has already been said to be distancing herself from her inner circle by opting to spend most of her time with her boo.
Will Kris' interference cause Kylie to further shun her family and friends?
With The Kardashians season 6 already confirmed, there's a chance that Kylie's mom's wishes could come true – as everybody knows that nobody works harder than Kris Jenner!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@krisjenner & @tchalamet & @kyliejenner