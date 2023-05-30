How serious are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet?
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are said to still be dating, but what's actually the tea on pair's budding romance?
Over the weekend, the 25-year-old beauty magnate was seen sporting chic fashion while in Paris.
Yet Kylie may have had a date on her French excursion!
Per a Twitter post, the Kardashians star and the 27-year-old Dune actor were apparently both spotted at Beyoncé's Paris concert for her Renaissance World Tour.
The pair attended the tour separately as the businesswoman took mom Kris Jenner with her, while Chalamet was said to be there with his best friend.
Still, the update comes on the heels of an insider claiming to have the inside scoop on where exactly Kylie and Timothée's relationship is heading.
Kylie Jenner "focused" on being a mom amid Timotheé Chalamet rumors
According to People, a source alleged that Kylie and Timothée are indeed still dating and enjoy spending time together – but apparently only when they're both in LA!
The insider shared, "Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom," further added that the relationship is "not serious."
The reality star, who split from Travis Scott in December, sparked dating rumors with the Oscar-nominee after they both attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in January.
