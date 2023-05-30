How serious are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are said to still be dating, but what's actually the tea on pair's budding romance?

Kylie Jenner (r) and Timothée Chalamet are apparently still an item but will their relationship get serious? © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old beauty magnate was seen sporting chic fashion while in Paris.

Yet Kylie may have had a date on her French excursion!

Per a Twitter post, the Kardashians star and the 27-year-old Dune actor were apparently both spotted at Beyoncé's Paris concert for her Renaissance World Tour.

The pair attended the tour separately as the businesswoman took mom Kris Jenner with her, while Chalamet was said to be there with his best friend.

Still, the update comes on the heels of an insider claiming to have the inside scoop on where exactly Kylie and Timothée's relationship is heading.