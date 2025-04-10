Is Kylie Jenner "banning" Timothée Chalamet from filming sex scenes?

Los Angeles, California - Has Kylie Jenner put her foot down on Timothée Chalamet's spicy love scenes?

After Gwyneth Paltrow dished on her and the 29-year-old's intense sex scenes in the new sports drama Marty Supreme, Kylie was reportedly "angered" by the admission, per The US Sun.

An insider alleged that the Khy founder isn't comfortable with her boyfriend being intimate on screen and had a heated discussion with Timothée about this!

The tipster tattled, "Timothee has no problem being intimate in movies, but Kylie doesn't like it."



They continued, "She doesn't appreciate all the details and doesn't want him to film any more sex scenes moving forward," adding that Paltrow's confession has sparked "tension" between the lovebirds.

But will this also affect Timothée allegedly proposing to Kylie soon?

Kimothée could be getting engaged, as the Dune star has reportedly been planning a dreamy proposal and already has a ring in mind.