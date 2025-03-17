Does Timothée Chalamet's inner circle "disapprove" of Kylie Jenner?

Los Angeles, California - As rumors of a potential engagement swirl, there's gossip that Timothée Chalamet's close friend aren't keeping up with Kylie Jenner !

Insiders claim that Timothée Chalamet's (r.) inner circle aren't the biggest fans of Kylie Jenner. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

Per The Daily Mail, the two-time Oscar-nominee's closet pals are allegedly worried that he'll become a victim of the "Kardashian curse."

An insider said that Timothée's friends "didn't think it was smart to get involved with the Kardashian clan."

They continued, "They sat him down and expressed their fears that despite his many awards and nominations, the industry wouldn't take him seriously if he was linked to Kylie."

Yet, not only did the Dune star reportedly brush off his friends' advice, he "also cut ties."

Timothée's public appearances certainly suggest he's unbothered by the opinions, as he's been busy smooching with Kylie at the US Open, the Oscars, and a few other starry events.

Plus, the A Complete Unknown actor is reportedly planning a dreamy proposal for the Khy founder!