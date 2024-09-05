Kylie Jenner and bestie Stassie vlog Cheesecake Factory day out like "16-year-olds"
Los Angeles, California - Fashion mogul Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse into her casual night out at the Cheesecake Factory with her longtime best friend, Stassie, in a recent TikTok video.
Fans are getting to see more of Kylie's private life, and they aren't complaining!
On Monday, the 27-year-old decided to head to the classic Cheesecake Factory for lunch with her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.
When the two arrived, they checked in with the host and then sat down at their reserved table. Kylie couldn't help but express her fondness for the restaurant, saying, "I think it's super charming."
Before diving into the menu, the Khy founder and YouTuber started their night off with a couple of strawberry spritzes and peach bellinis.
In the video, Kylie had a butter yellow top on with white jeans and her long brown hair down. Stas had a white tank on with denim jeans and a casual flowy hairstyle as well.
The two decided on a mix of classic and adventurous food, including cheeseburger spring rolls, pretzel bites, sweet corn tamale cakes, chicken enchiladas, and chicken romano. But before their meals arrived, they couldn't resist trying the delicious bread, which made Kylie admit she was a "white bread girl."
Luckily, fans got more bestie content as Stassie uploaded another part of the video on her own page!
Stassie gives backstory on fun day with Kylie Jenner
On her own account, Stas shared "part 1" of the day.
She spilled that the reason the Kardashians star came to hang out with her was because she was having a rough couple of days.
When Kylie arrived, the two quickly partook in a quick outfit of the day (OOTD), where they posed and showed off their stunning 'fits.
The two then went to lunch and found themselves incredibly full after eating the wide array of food.
"I just feel like my stomach is confused," Kylie joked.
At the end of the clip, Stassie was treated to a sweet birthday surprise and was serenaded by the restaurant staff. Afterward, they had to stop by CVS so Stassie could get a big bandaid for an alleged burn on her "a**."
The pair's candid clips were a quick hit with fans, who gushed over the videos in the comments.
"I honestly prefer this content more than anything," one fan wrote, with another adding, "Kylie, this is why you have a YouTube Channel. This type of content should be there."
Another wrote, "Please never stop doing these little Kylie and Stas vlogs. They make my day!!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliejenner & @stassiebaby