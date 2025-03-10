Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet smooch it up at tennis match!

Indian Wells, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA at a recent tennis match – though a few fans found the moment awkward!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l) had an adorable day date at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament with Kendall Jenner. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Dune star joined his girlfriend and her sister, Kendall Jenner, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament.

Kylie looked stunning a busty, low-cut red crop-top that featured vertical, white dotted lines and was tied at the bottom to flaunt her midriff.

As for Timothée, the two-time Oscar-nominee was locked into the game while sporting a white-and-navy stripped shirt over a white undershirt plus leather pants.

The supermodel rounded out the fashionable crew in a black crop top, white pants, and a dark blue baseball cap.

Kenny being a third wheel didn't bother Kimothée one bit as the Khy founder couldn't keep her hands off her boyfriend.

Kylie kissed on Timothée quite a few times, which some found cringey since the Wonka actor was clearly invested in the match.