Kylie Jenner attends Oscars party solo amid Timothée Chalamet split rumors

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still raising eyebrows as the Khy founder attended the Oscars afterparty solo!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) are still sparking split chatter after The Kardashians star attended the Vanity Fair Oscar's afterparty alone. © Collage: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT & JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Those swirling Kimothée breakup rumors have persisted since the 26-year-old beauty mogul pulled up to Sunday's Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty alone.

Kylie stunned in a busty red Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress and partied at the event with her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, plus her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

But why was the Wonka star absent from the yearly awards ceremony?

There could be a number of reasons why Timothée skipped the Oscars since he's just wrapped up his Dune 2 promo tour – though his costar Zendaya made an appearance as a presenter.

Also, the last time Kylie and Timtohée were seen together publicly was at this year's Golden Globes ceremony.

Recently, Kylie dodged questions about her relationship with the Oscar nominee during a chat with The New York Times.

"I just don't want to talk about personal things," she told the outlet.