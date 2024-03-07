Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet secretly split?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still sparking split rumors, so what's the current status of the A-list lovebirds?

The 26-year-old beauty mogul and the 28-year-old actor have both been pretty busy with their respective careers, but fans are wondering if Kimothée has quietly called it quits.

It wouldn't be a shock if Kylie and Timothée split under our noses since the two's romance has been very low-key.

The last time the couple was seen in public together was at the annual Golden Globes ceremony earlier this year.

Since then, Timothée has been on a press run for his recently released blockbuster movie, Dune: Part Two, while Kylie just announced her new fragrance and canned vodka soda line.

Yet fans have noticed that The Kardashians star hasn't made any appearances to support her boo's newest flick, as she secretly attended his Wonka premieres last December.

Granted, Kylie is a mom of two, but it is odd that the PDA-filled couple haven't been caught smooching or spending time together in nearly two months.