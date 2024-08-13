Kylie Jenner makes history on British Vogue – and faces further heat from fans

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is officially the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew to land her first solo cover for British Vogue, but some fans can't help but comment on her "old" appearance.

Kylie Jenner is the first of the Kardashian-Jenners to be featured on a solo cover of British Vogue. © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & UPI Photo

On Tuesday, British Vogue dropped a brand new interview with Kylie, who opened up about her current status in life and how far she's come.

She was joined by her mom, Kris Jenner, and her styling wizards, sisters Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist.

After learning about the incredible milestone of being the first of the Kar-Jenners to grace the cover, the 27-year-old fashion mogul exclaimed, "I am? Not Kendall?"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder then opened up about her incredible journey thus far and admitted to feeling overwhelmed at times.

"I learned at such a young age how to deal with all of this in the best way for me," she shared, explaining her preference for a slower and quieter life despite her immense fame. "So I don't go crazy, if I am being honest."

The interview delved into the Khy founder's evolution from a reality TV star to a fashion industry force to be reckoned with. "I feel like I've been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, [so] just had to do something more for me after I had my son," she said.

She further explained, "I've been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it's been so much fun. I'm like, 'Why didn't I do this sooner?'"

But while Kylie's career has been on the rise, the new cover hasn't been without its share of online controversy – with many fans weighing in on her appearance.