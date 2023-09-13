Kylie Jenner flaunts curves in nude dress after NYFW takeover

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has returned to the West Coast in high fashion following her New York Fashion Week takeover!

Kylie Jenner turned heads in her newest fashion statement after returning to the West Coast. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old beauty mogul isn't done rocking head-turning looks after her Big Apple vacation.

On Monday, Kylie was seen strutting about in LA modeling a skintight, nude-colored mini dress over white tights by Calzedonia, per pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

She completed the look with black sunglasses, small hoop earrings, and a micro white purse.

Kylie's latest fit, which is fresh off the Atlein F/W 2023 collection, is hardly the first time she's made a fashionable statement in recent memory.

While in NYC, The Kardashians star rocked several bombshell attires, including her white oversized shirt and black trousers ensemble she wore during her reunion with her BFF Jordyn Woods.

When she wasn't busy shutting down the streets of NYC in style, Kylie was caught again publicly smooching her reported boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at the US Open women's singles final.