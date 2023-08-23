Kylie Jenner models sexy cottagecore corset looks in Tuscany

Tuscany, Italy - Kylie Jenner 's Leo-era birthday celebrations continued with two new looks the beauty mogul modeled during a chic picnic in Italy.

Kylie Jenner continues her Tuscany takeover with more stunning looks. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

When in Rome!

The 26-year-old Kardashians star has taken her fashion to a new level with her recent stunning Instagram posts.

The latest peek into her Tuscany getaway first featured snaps from her dreamy picnic, complete with a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne, wine, and platters of fresh fruit and pastries.

For the outing, Kylie glowed in a floaty white corset dress and let her signature, long black tresses flow down her back in loose waves.

The second post highlighted the Kylie Cosmetics founder's night out, where she swapped out her cottagecore vibe for a more fitting, sultry look.

This time, Kylie modeled a red satin bralette that featured haltered straps paired with a gold-metallic corset bodice and a matching corset-style mini-skirt.

She completed the bombshell outfit with a messy up-do and white satin heels.