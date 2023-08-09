Kylie Jenner goes viral with juicy new shades of gloss drips

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has dropped a yummy new lip gloss line ahead of her 26th birthday!

Kylie Jenner dropped a new collection of lip gloss shades from her Gloss Drip line. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old beauty mogul kicked off her birthday week with another new business venture.

On Tuesday, Kylie announced the expansion of Kylie Cosmetics' Gloss Drip collection with three new lip gloss shades.

The Kardashians star first released the line with four glosses last summer, which she initially claimed was a limited edition.

Thank heavens for a change of heart!

The three yummy drips that fans can gloss their lips with include Fall in Love, Playfully Pink, and Sweet Like Hunny. To celebrate the new additions, Kylie dropped a video flaunting the baby-pink gloss tube frozen in an ice pop.

"3 yummy new shades of my award-winning gloss drip just dropped on kyliecosmetics.com," she captioned the post.

Kylie's newest release follows her controversial Bratz collaboration, where the reality star became the first celebrity to have her own doll line.