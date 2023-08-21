Kylie Jenner gets saucy with the Kardashians on Tuscany vacay
Tuscany, Italy - Kylie Jenner documented her time in Tuscany, where she and a few of the Kardashians took part in some pasta making!
The 26-year-old beauty mogul and fam were feeling saucy, per her latest Instagram snaps that highlighted the famous clan's recent Tuscany vacation.
The pasta-themed photo dump featured the makings of the delicious feast followed by a pic of Kylie, Khloé Kardashian, and momager Kris Jenner all smiles in the kitchen.
The Kar-Jenner women each sported smocks with their names embroidered on them.
Other pics in the recent birthday girl's dump showed a look at their delicious pasta dish after its completion.
Kylie also posted a carousel of snaps where she countered her "tomato girl" style takeover with a new fashionable summer fit. The beauty mogul soaked up the Tuscan sun in a breezy white Dôen Aphra top that featured crochet detailing with a pair of jeans.
Kylie completed the soft look with loose curls, natural makeup, and nude nails.
It would seem that the mom of two has transitioned from her "King Kylie" era and is now on the cottagecore train.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner