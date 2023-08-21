Kylie Jenner gets saucy with the Kardashians on Tuscany vacay

Tuscany, Italy - Kylie Jenner documented her time in Tuscany, where she and a few of the Kardashians took part in some pasta making!

Kylie Jenner continued her birthday celebrations in Tuscany with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old beauty mogul and fam were feeling saucy, per her latest Instagram snaps that highlighted the famous clan's recent Tuscany vacation.

The pasta-themed photo dump featured the makings of the delicious feast followed by a pic of Kylie, Khloé Kardashian, and momager Kris Jenner all smiles in the kitchen.



The Kar-Jenner women each sported smocks with their names embroidered on them.

Other pics in the recent birthday girl's dump showed a look at their delicious pasta dish after its completion.

Kylie also posted a carousel of snaps where she countered her "tomato girl" style takeover with a new fashionable summer fit. The beauty mogul soaked up the Tuscan sun in a breezy white Dôen Aphra top that featured crochet detailing with a pair of jeans.

Kylie completed the soft look with loose curls, natural makeup, and nude nails.

