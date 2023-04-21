Kylie Jenner reveals what she secretly did at night as a teenager: "I used to steal her car"

Los Angeles, California - Although one might assume that the world knows most things about Kylie Jenner thanks to her family's reality shows, a new interview has proven perhaps the cameras didn't catch everything as the star was growing up.

It appears Kylie Jenner had some wild teenage days fans have never seen! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Kylie Jenner

The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul and mother of two was apparently once a wild teenager!

In a recent interview with the fashion magazine Homme Girls, Kylie spilled that she snuck out more than once with friends during the era of filming her fam's TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"I stole my mom’s car a lot," she confessed of using momager Kris Jenner's ride.

"Because we grew up in Calabasas, which is outside of the city, it was very crazy if you went like 45 minutes into LA. It was a whole new world.

"So, I used to steal her car."

There was only one rule: be back home before her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, woke up – which was around 5:30 AM.

But even a celeb like Kylie wasn't safe from getting caught, and paid the price like any teen!