Kylie Jenner reveals what she secretly did at night as a teenager: "I used to steal her car"
Los Angeles, California - Although one might assume that the world knows most things about Kylie Jenner thanks to her family's reality shows, a new interview has proven perhaps the cameras didn't catch everything as the star was growing up.
The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul and mother of two was apparently once a wild teenager!
In a recent interview with the fashion magazine Homme Girls, Kylie spilled that she snuck out more than once with friends during the era of filming her fam's TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
"I stole my mom’s car a lot," she confessed of using momager Kris Jenner's ride.
"Because we grew up in Calabasas, which is outside of the city, it was very crazy if you went like 45 minutes into LA. It was a whole new world.
"So, I used to steal her car."
There was only one rule: be back home before her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, woke up – which was around 5:30 AM.
But even a celeb like Kylie wasn't safe from getting caught, and paid the price like any teen!
What was Kylie Jenner like as a teen?
The now 25-year-old dished that she still remembers the time she got caught by mama Kris.
"I had to be home between 4 and 4:30 AM. My mom caught me once and we had this huge meeting. She was like, 'I know you’ve been coming home every morning at 4 AM and this can never happen again!' That was probably as bad as it got," she recalled.
"I’m sure they already knew that me and my friends were sneaking out. We literally had to pass their bedroom to leave the house."
In a few years, the star will probably have to deal with similar issues with her own two kids, whom she shares with on-and-off again partner Travis Scott. She also explained in the sit-down that her daughter Stormi, now 5, has similar features to her.
"My daughter looks like me," the mom explained. "I get to see my beauty in her."
Perhaps teenage Stormi will also bring her baby brother Aire, now 1, along for the ride!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Kylie Jenner