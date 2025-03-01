Kylie Jenner reveals "sleeping has been the hardest" as she grieves Jesus Guerrero

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has gotten candid about her grief following the sudden death of her hairstylist and close friend, Jesus Guerrero.

The 27-year-old reality star shared a new Instagram story revealing that she's been leaning on pal Ariel Tejada to help her get through the long nights.

In the post, Kylie posted a screenshot of her recent phone call with Ariel, which clocked in at well over seven hours.

"sleeping has been the hardest," she wrote. "I love you @makeupbyariel."

In the next slide, Kylie added a video of herself and Jesus hanging out together, setting the soundless clip to the tune of Leon Bridges' River.

After Jesus' death at the age of 34, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a poignant tribute on Tuesday, calling him "a light" in her life.

"The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don't know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much," she wrote.

Kylie has stepped up to help her late friend's family pay for the funeral expenses, something Jesus' sister Gris shared her gratitude for in a message on a GoFundMe page she'd initially created to cover the costs.