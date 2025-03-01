Kylie Jenner reveals "sleeping has been the hardest" as she grieves Jesus Guerrero
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has gotten candid about her grief following the sudden death of her hairstylist and close friend, Jesus Guerrero.
The 27-year-old reality star shared a new Instagram story revealing that she's been leaning on pal Ariel Tejada to help her get through the long nights.
In the post, Kylie posted a screenshot of her recent phone call with Ariel, which clocked in at well over seven hours.
"sleeping has been the hardest," she wrote. "I love you @makeupbyariel."
In the next slide, Kylie added a video of herself and Jesus hanging out together, setting the soundless clip to the tune of Leon Bridges' River.
After Jesus' death at the age of 34, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a poignant tribute on Tuesday, calling him "a light" in her life.
"The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don't know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much," she wrote.
Kylie has stepped up to help her late friend's family pay for the funeral expenses, something Jesus' sister Gris shared her gratitude for in a message on a GoFundMe page she'd initially created to cover the costs.
Kylie Jenner "shocked" after death of Jesus Guerrero
"When this go fund me was set up we created it thinking we would have to take care of all the expenses ourselves," Gris said.
"We didn't want to burden any clients with this. Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support."
Insiders told People that Kylie is "shocked and very upset" in the wake of Jesus' passing.
"As upset as she feels, she knows it's so much worse for his family. She doesn't want them to stress about money," a source said. "She's taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral."
The cause of Jesus' death has not been revealed.
Along with Kylie, a flood of stars shared their heartbreak over the beautician's death with moving messages, including Jennifer Lopez, who wrote, "The truth is I'm still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner & VALERIE MACON / AFP