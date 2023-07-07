Kylie Jenner shares new photos giving off major baby fever

Kylie Jenner has given the world another look at her son Aire in a new Instagram photo dump that highlighted her recent life moments.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner snuck in a rare snap of her and Travis Scott's baby boy Aire Webster.

Kylie Jenner (r) gave another look at her growing son Aire Webster.
Kylie Jenner (r) gave another look at her growing son Aire Webster.  © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old The Kardashians star's sweet boy is growing up right before everyone's eyes!

On Thursday, the mom of two shared a photo dump highlighting her "recent" life moments.

Amid the plethora of pics was a new shot of Aire, who rocked a stylish outfit that consisted of a red-and-white checked jacket with mustard yellow pants and sneakers.

The 17-month-old's hair was styled in braids as he stood in front of a black car.

Another pic featured a cute sibling moment between Aire and his five-year-old sister Stormi that's giving fans major baby fever!

The two were seen walking side-by-side as Stormi carried a blue soccer ball, while sporting a white tank top and denim shorts.

As for the Kylie's Cosmetics CEO, she was also spotted a few times throughout the dump.

Kylie's recent life updates included one pic that showed the hot mama flaunting her fit frame in an all-black workout ensemble, and another photo where she wore a white tank, beige skirt, and black boots.

