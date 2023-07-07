Kylie Jenner shares new photos giving off major baby fever
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner snuck in a rare snap of her and Travis Scott's baby boy Aire Webster.
The 25-year-old The Kardashians star's sweet boy is growing up right before everyone's eyes!
On Thursday, the mom of two shared a photo dump highlighting her "recent" life moments.
Amid the plethora of pics was a new shot of Aire, who rocked a stylish outfit that consisted of a red-and-white checked jacket with mustard yellow pants and sneakers.
The 17-month-old's hair was styled in braids as he stood in front of a black car.
Another pic featured a cute sibling moment between Aire and his five-year-old sister Stormi that's giving fans major baby fever!
The two were seen walking side-by-side as Stormi carried a blue soccer ball, while sporting a white tank top and denim shorts.
As for the Kylie's Cosmetics CEO, she was also spotted a few times throughout the dump.
Kylie's recent life updates included one pic that showed the hot mama flaunting her fit frame in an all-black workout ensemble, and another photo where she wore a white tank, beige skirt, and black boots.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner