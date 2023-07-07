Kylie Jenner shares new photos giving off major baby fever

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner snuck in a rare snap of her and Travis Scott's baby boy Aire Webster.

Kylie Jenner (r) gave another look at her growing son Aire Webster. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old The Kardashians star's sweet boy is growing up right before everyone's eyes!

On Thursday, the mom of two shared a photo dump highlighting her "recent" life moments.

Amid the plethora of pics was a new shot of Aire, who rocked a stylish outfit that consisted of a red-and-white checked jacket with mustard yellow pants and sneakers.

The 17-month-old's hair was styled in braids as he stood in front of a black car.

Another pic featured a cute sibling moment between Aire and his five-year-old sister Stormi that's giving fans major baby fever!

The two were seen walking side-by-side as Stormi carried a blue soccer ball, while sporting a white tank top and denim shorts.

As for the Kylie's Cosmetics CEO, she was also spotted a few times throughout the dump.