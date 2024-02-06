Kylie Jenner faces fan backlash for kids' "horrifying" Astroworld-inspired birthday
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops for her kids' semi-combined birthday celebrations, and (former?) fans are livid.
Kim Kardashian gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the (ahem) unique shindig on Monday via her Instagram story.
The SKIMs founder shared some shots from Stormi's 6th birthday party as well as Aire's 2nd birthday bash from the weekend. Kylie shares both children with ex, rapper Travis Scott.
Fans have largely labeled the party's energy as "creepy," however, and it's not just because Kanye West decided to wear his Jason Voorhees mask to the festivities (which he reportedly did because Kanye gonna Kanye).
Kylie has gotten flack for supposedly not posting enough about the party and celebrating the kids' birthdays on socials.
Though the reason for this might be that she's had her hands full acting as head party planner, it might actually be down to the bash's Astroworld-inspired decor.
Astroworld has been a controversial reference since the 2021 disaster in which ten fans died at the event, and hundreds of others were injured.
Adding further fuel to the backlash were some genuinely creepy decorations – namely, the oversized Astroworld-inspired heads smattered throughout the party.
Kylie Jenner reuses Astroworld party theme despite controversy
As Kim's stories show, the celebration featured unsettlingly large gray inflatable figures of Stormi and Aire that were reused from last year's highly criticized party.
Granted, there were some less horrifying aspects to the proceedings, with carnival rides, pink LED lighting, and theme-park treats like cloud- and lightning bolt-shaped cotton candy.
These more kid-friendly touches didn't dissuade fans from ripping into Kylie for the bizarre party, however.
People called out the bobblehead dancers' costumes as "terrifying" and unfit for a kids' party.
Since Kylie strategically didn't post about the party on socials, concerned fans didn't have a comment section to voice their displeasure about the party and took to Reddit to discuss instead.
"Wtf lmao," said one Reddit user as another echoed, "That's disturbing af," and a third agreed that "This is legitimately creepy wtf."
"A freaking giant inflated mouth of my face and a mascot of me would be so freaking weird and out of place for my poor but relatively normal childhood," one comment noted.
"Seriously. What kid wants their birthday theme to be themselves? None do!" said another. "She probably wanted Princess Tiana. Stormi doesn't even look like this anymore! and who the heck is listening to Travis Scott? Lol."
Others wrote more seriously about how tasteless and disrespectful the party was to the Astroworld victims.
What do you think? Is this kids' party in poor taste to the Astroworld victims and/or just generally creepy-looking?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@staskaranikolaou, @kyliejenner & Andrea RENAULT / AFP