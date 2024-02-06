Kylie Jenner faces fan backlash for kids' "horrifying" Astroworld-inspired birthday

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops for her kids' semi-combined birthday celebrations, and (former?) fans are livid.

Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops for the combined birthday celebrations of her kids Stormi and Aire Webster – even if the vibe may not quite be to everyone's tastes. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@staskaranikolaou, @kyliejenner & Andrea RENAULT / AFP

Kim Kardashian gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the (ahem) unique shindig on Monday via her Instagram story.

The SKIMs founder shared some shots from Stormi's 6th birthday party as well as Aire's 2nd birthday bash from the weekend. Kylie shares both children with ex, rapper Travis Scott.

Fans have largely labeled the party's energy as "creepy," however, and it's not just because Kanye West decided to wear his Jason Voorhees mask to the festivities (which he reportedly did because Kanye gonna Kanye).

Kylie has gotten flack for supposedly not posting enough about the party and celebrating the kids' birthdays on socials.

Though the reason for this might be that she's had her hands full acting as head party planner, it might actually be down to the bash's Astroworld-inspired decor.

Astroworld has been a controversial reference since the 2021 disaster in which ten fans died at the event, and hundreds of others were injured.

Adding further fuel to the backlash were some genuinely creepy decorations – namely, the oversized Astroworld-inspired heads smattered throughout the party.