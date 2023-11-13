Israel-Gaza war: Death toll in Gaza's largest hospital rises as Israel's attacks continue

Gaza - A premature baby and two patients have died in Gaza 's Al-Shifa hospital, the local health ministry said Monday, bringing the toll to six babies and nine patients as the facility suffered fuel shortages.

Patients receive treatment at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza amid Israel's ongoing assault. © Khader Al Zanoun / AFP

The hospital, Gaza's largest, has suffered energy shortages for days amid a deadly Israeli siege.



Youssef Abu Rish, deputy health minister in the Palestinian territory, also told AFP that all the hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are "out of service."

Conditions are worsening for hundreds of patients and thousands of others sheltering in Al-Shifa, which has become a flashpoint in the war that has raged for more than five weeks.

Israel pledged on Saturday to help evacuate babies from the facility, but that has not happened as the hospital remains caught in Israel's ground offensive.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also said ground soldiers had hand-delivered 300 liters of fuel to the hospital "for urgent medical purposes" and claimed that Hamas prevented the hospital from taking it.

Al-Shifa director Mohammad Abu Salmiya contested the Israeli claims. He told AFP the Israeli army called him and said the fuel would be dropped off 500 meters from Al-Shifa.

"I told them 'if you want to help, I need at least 8,000 liters to run the main generators and save hundreds of patients and injured,'" he said.

"They refused and we no longer have any idea" of the status of the fuel that was dropped off, he added.

Israel is facing intense international pressure to minimize civilian suffering amid a massive air and ground operation that Hamas authorities say has already killed more than 11,000 people, including thousands of children.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters crossed the militarized border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages. The attacks came after decades of Israeli occupation and oppression of Palestinians.