Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet called it quits?
Los Angeles, California - Word on the street is that the unexpected romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet is over!
The two lovebirds have reportedly split seven months after they first sparked dating rumors.
But, per Life & Style, there's some drama behind the breakup – it's been suggested that Timothée dumped Kylie!
An insider dished to the outlet that the Kylie's Cosmetics mogul told friends that the relationship "naturally fizzled out" because they're "both busy and traveling."
"But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped," the source claimed, adding that Kylie's friends suspect the Dune actor used her for publicity for his slated Wonka movie.
What went down between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet?
"Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis Scott. She even introduced him to her family," the tipster shared.
Last month, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their romance when they were spotted at an intimate BBQ with their respective siblings Kendall Jenner and Pauline Chalamet.
Still, the Dune star was seemingly shaded by Kylie's baby daddy in his new song, which could've also led to this reported split.
Cover photo: Collage: TIZIANA FABI / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner