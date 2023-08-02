Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet called it quits?

Los Angeles, California - Word on the street is that the unexpected romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet is over!

Kylie Jenner (r) and Timothée Chalamet are rumored to have split seven months after sparking dating gossip. © Collage: TIZIANA FABI / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

The two lovebirds have reportedly split seven months after they first sparked dating rumors.

But, per Life & Style, there's some drama behind the breakup – it's been suggested that Timothée dumped Kylie!

An insider dished to the outlet that the Kylie's Cosmetics mogul told friends that the relationship "naturally fizzled out" because they're "both busy and traveling."

"But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped," the source claimed, adding that Kylie's friends suspect the Dune actor used her for publicity for his slated Wonka movie.