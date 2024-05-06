Was this model fired from the Met Gala for outshining Kylie Jenner?

New York, New York - A dramatic accusation was recently made by Italian model E ugenio Casnighi, who said he was fired from this year's Met Gala because he outshone Kylie Jenner and other celebs in years past.

Eugenio Casnighi accompanied Kylie Jenner (l.) the entire evening at last year's Met Gala. © Montage: Mike Coppola/Getty Images via AFP, Screenshot/TikTok/eugeni0_

The Italian model addressed TikTok in a video over the weekend, explaining that last year and the year before, he had worked as a greeter and on the red carpet at the famous Met Gala in New York.

But this year, Casnighi says he will not be up close and personal with the stars when they climb the legendary stairs to the museum in 2024 for the "Fashion Oscars."

After last year's gala, the 26-year-old model went viral for his good looks, showing several pictures of himself next to Kylie and saying: "I just got fired from the Met Gala. Remember me?"

Casnighi then goes on: "Last year, they told me that I was going to be with Kylie Jenner the whole night, and I helped her with whatever she needed." His job was organized through a third agency.

At the event, he "naturally" appeared in pictures taken of The Kardashians star, he said, but the event organizers apparently didn't like that the model "made it about him."