Was this model fired from the Met Gala for outshining Kylie Jenner?
New York, New York - A dramatic accusation was recently made by Italian model Eugenio Casnighi, who said he was fired from this year's Met Gala because he outshone Kylie Jenner and other celebs in years past.
The Italian model addressed TikTok in a video over the weekend, explaining that last year and the year before, he had worked as a greeter and on the red carpet at the famous Met Gala in New York.
But this year, Casnighi says he will not be up close and personal with the stars when they climb the legendary stairs to the museum in 2024 for the "Fashion Oscars."
After last year's gala, the 26-year-old model went viral for his good looks, showing several pictures of himself next to Kylie and saying: "I just got fired from the Met Gala. Remember me?"
Casnighi then goes on: "Last year, they told me that I was going to be with Kylie Jenner the whole night, and I helped her with whatever she needed." His job was organized through a third agency.
At the event, he "naturally" appeared in pictures taken of The Kardashians star, he said, but the event organizers apparently didn't like that the model "made it about him."
Organizers fire Eugenio Casnighi right before the Met Gala
"They basically said, 'You made it about yourself, so we don't want to work with you anymore,'" the model said in his video.
But instead of contacting him earlier, the organizers are said to have waited until Friday to fire him, when the gala takes place on Monday night.
Why is Casnighi talking about it now? With his dismissal, his NDA is null and void.
His video has been viewed 3 million times and counting.
In the comments under Casnighi's video, there is an equal measure of confusion and curiosity. "I'm confused as to how this isn't a good thing? If you draw attention to the event, surely the company benefits?" commented one user.
Others demanded "the whole story" and railed against Met: "They just can't handle your beauty gone viral."
Casnighi has since dropped several more video clips revealing more to the story.
Kylie teased her Met Gala appearance over the weekend by sharing BTS photos of last year. Casnighi wasn't in them.
