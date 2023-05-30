Lana Del Rey is finally back on stage and channeling Marilyn Monroe!

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - There's good news for anyone looking for a nostalgic and heartbreaking song of the summer: Lana Del Rey is back with a new album, and better yet, the star is back on stage!

Lana Del Rey, the queen of nostalgic ballads, was finally back on stage for a concert in Rio De Janeiro after almost four years! © MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

The Summertime Sadness crooner is back!

Lana Del Rey took the stage for the first time since November 2019 at the MITA Festival in Rio De Janeiro over the weekend.

She hasn't graced the stage very often recently, only appeared on talk shows and with the Bleachers at the High Water Festival in South Carolina last month.

But this past weekend, the singer was finally back in the spotlight for a full solo set for the first time in four years.

The 37-year-old treated the crowd to songs from her new 2023 album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The record is chock-full of beautiful, haunting ballads, with a kind of vintage flare mixed with electro-pop elements.

Lana has said she drew inspiration for the album from the 50s and 60s. That influence was clear in her performance look, which as Marilyn Monroe as it gets, complete with a stunning blond wing.