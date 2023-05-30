Lana Del Rey is finally back on stage and channeling Marilyn Monroe!
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - There's good news for anyone looking for a nostalgic and heartbreaking song of the summer: Lana Del Rey is back with a new album, and better yet, the star is back on stage!
The Summertime Sadness crooner is back!
Lana Del Rey took the stage for the first time since November 2019 at the MITA Festival in Rio De Janeiro over the weekend.
She hasn't graced the stage very often recently, only appeared on talk shows and with the Bleachers at the High Water Festival in South Carolina last month.
But this past weekend, the singer was finally back in the spotlight for a full solo set for the first time in four years.
The 37-year-old treated the crowd to songs from her new 2023 album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The record is chock-full of beautiful, haunting ballads, with a kind of vintage flare mixed with electro-pop elements.
Lana has said she drew inspiration for the album from the 50s and 60s. That influence was clear in her performance look, which as Marilyn Monroe as it gets, complete with a stunning blond wing.
Lana Del Rey's upcoming festival dates
Fans will get their money's worth when listening to the new album. Lana Del Rey stays true to her vintage aesthetic and heartbreak ballads, but pop beats are also included.
In March 2023, she received the Visionary Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music for her outstanding career.
During her acceptance speech, the star reflected on her career, saying: "I don't have a long-term vision at all, but if you're curious, I'm very, very happy."
She continued, "When I released my first album 14 years ago, the waters were not quite as warm. I’m really happy for everyone who feels like it’s a wonderful time in the culture to be themselves and express themselves. It didn’t feel that way in 2008."
Hopefully, this vivid appearance in Brazil kicks off more Lana Del Re performances, one of which will definitely be at the All Things Go Festival in Columbia, Maryland this fall.
Cover photo: Collage: Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP (2)