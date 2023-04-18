All Things Go 2023 puts Lana Del Rey, boygenius, and more on center stage!
Columbia, Maryland - Music fans are in for quite the treat with the newly-revealed lineup for All Things Go 2023!
Festival season is in full swing, and fans have yet another incredible event to add to their calendar this fall.
On Tuesday, All Things Go unveiled its two-day lineup for September 30 and October 1.
Day 1 will be headlined by indie darling Maggie Rogers, with Carley Rae Jepsen and Mt. Joy also on the roster.
Daisy Jones & the Six star Suki Waterhouse will be taking the stage on Saturday as well, along with TikTok's current obsession, Lizzy McAlpine.
Rounding out the Day 1 performers are Dayglow, Fletcher, Peach Pit, Raye, Tegan and Sara, The Wombats, Sudan Archives, Last Dinosaurs, Vacations, Jensen McRae, and Hemlocke Springs.
As for Sunday, festivalgoers are in for an extra special day, with Lana Del Rey and boygenius serving as headliners. Each act is fresh off of a new release, with Del Rey dropping her ninth album on March 24 and the newly-reunited supergroup releasing their Taylor Swift-approved LP, the record, on March 31.
Sunday will also feature The Eras Tour openers MUNA and beababdoobee, as well as Arlo Parks, Ethel Gain, Alex G, Alvvays, Samia, Leith Ross, Vundabar, Tommy Lefroy, Ella Jane, Meet Me at the Altar, Free Range, and Juliana Madrid.
Music fans gush over All Things Go's 2023 performance lineup
All Things Go's lineup announcement was met with quite a passionate response as fans began to process their favorite artists all coming together.
"no way this is real. this is literally like one of those festivals that was curated by a website based on your spotify music taste but made for me," one fan said.
"trying to be mature about this all things go lineup but the thought of seeing ethel cain and boygenius on the same day is reducing me to tears," another wrote.
Will you be buying tickets for All Things Go?
Cover photo: Collage: Greg Doherty & STEPHANIE KEITH & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP