LeBron James makes major move for Ohio State ahead of Penn State clash

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football is set to be the flashiest team on the gridiron this weekend, thanks to NBA legend LeBron James !

LeBron James (l.) generously gifted Ohio State football some seriously stylish custom cleats just in time for their top-10 clash against Penn State. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / OhioStateFB / Carmen Mandato & GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While LeBron never experienced college life, he's always held onto the idea that he'd have been a part of the Ohio State Buckeyes if he did attend.

His deep passion for the Ohio State Buckeyes football remains unwavering, and his latest move proves it!

The billionaire NBA champion generously gifted the players some seriously stylish custom cleats just in time for their top-10 clash against Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

"@KingJames always brings the [fire] for the Buckeyes [crown]," Ohio State football tweeted on Thursday.

It's become somewhat of a tradition for James to gift the Buckeyes custom cleats ahead of pivotal matchups.

Last season, he notably gifted the team with unique custom cleats for their heated clashes against Michigan, and he did the same for their memorable encounter with Penn State in 2017 when the team donned iconic gray uniforms.