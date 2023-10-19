LeBron James makes major move for Ohio State ahead of Penn State clash
Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football is set to be the flashiest team on the gridiron this weekend, thanks to NBA legend LeBron James!
While LeBron never experienced college life, he's always held onto the idea that he'd have been a part of the Ohio State Buckeyes if he did attend.
His deep passion for the Ohio State Buckeyes football remains unwavering, and his latest move proves it!
The billionaire NBA champion generously gifted the players some seriously stylish custom cleats just in time for their top-10 clash against Penn State on Saturday afternoon.
"@KingJames always brings the [fire] for the Buckeyes [crown]," Ohio State football tweeted on Thursday.
It's become somewhat of a tradition for James to gift the Buckeyes custom cleats ahead of pivotal matchups.
Last season, he notably gifted the team with unique custom cleats for their heated clashes against Michigan, and he did the same for their memorable encounter with Penn State in 2017 when the team donned iconic gray uniforms.
LeBron James' cleats hype up Ohio State fans for Penn State showdown
Ohio State's matchup against Penn State this weekend is the biggest showdown of the college football season yet!
LeBron has stirred up excitement among fans as Ohio State is poised to not only dominate the game but also make a serious fashion statement on the field.
"sheeesh the graffiti's?! These might be my new favorite cleat surpassing the Jordan 1's," one fan tweeted.
"These heat no cap. My favorite bron shoe," another added.
"Ohio vs The World," another said.
"Wearing these with our traditional uniforms is CRAZY … Top 10 at the crib???? Man we supposed to be," another hyped.
Ohio State is set to host Penn State on Saturday at noon ET, airing on Fox.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / OhioStateFB / Carmen Mandato / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP