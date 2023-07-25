Bronny James gets emotional support from Damar Hamlin after cardiac arrest

Los Angeles, California – Bronny James , the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is in a stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a practice with his college basketball team. He has received an outpouring of love from the sports world, including from NFL player Damar Hamlin - who knows the situation all too well.

Bronny James and the James family got some words of support from football player Damar Hamlin (l.), who also suffered a cardiac arrest during play. © Collage: KEVIN DIETSCH & ALEX BIERENS DE HAAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bronny James collapsed on court while training with his University of Southern California teammates on Monday in Los Angeles.

TMZ first reported that James was unconscious before being rushed to the hospital following the cardiac incident.

The James family was given words of support from NFL player Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for the Buffalo Bills in January in an incident that shocked the sports world.

"Prayers to Bronny & the James family as well," Hamlin wrote on Twitter.

"Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process," added the 25-year-old, who subsequently made a full recovery and has since been cleared to resume his NFL career.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson also offered support. "We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery," Johnson wrote on Twitter.