Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer share gut-wrenching tributes to Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow (r) join their fellow Friends co-stars with emotional tributes for the late Matthew Perry. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/_schwim & lisakudrow

On Wednesday, Schwimmer and Kudrow, who played Ross and Phoebe on the show, paid tribute to Perry.



Both stars shared throwback pics with the 17 Again actor and emotional captions via Instagram.

The 57-year-old American Crime Story alum thanked his friend for "ten incredible years of laughter and creativity."

"And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers," Schwimmer added.

Kudrow also thanked the Fools Rush In actor for making her laugh so hard "every day."



"Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking'", she wrote.

Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me.

Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you."



Schwimmer and Kudrow's gut-wrenching tributes follow Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Matt Le Blanc's posts, with each calling the late star their "little brother."

