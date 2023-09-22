Lizzo emotionally vows "to be who I am" amid ongoing legal trouble

Lizzo emotionally vowed to keep creating "safe" spaces for plus-sized Black women amid her legal battles and explosive allegations. © Screenshot/Instagram/lizzobeeating

On Thursday, the 35-year-old was the recipient of the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the BMACG and was given the honor by her current Big Grrrrls and Big Boys dancers.

Lizzo, who rocked a black strapless gown and black elbow-length gloves, gave an emotional speech that appeared to allude to the recent lawsuits she's facing, per Billboard.

"It's easy to do the right thing when everybody's watching you, and it's what you do in those moments where nobody's watching that defines who you are," she said.

"I'm going to continue to be who I am, no matter who's watching. I'm going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping people because they deserve it."

Currently, the Truth Hurts artist is facing multiple allegations from her ex-dancers and was most recently hit with another explosive lawsuit from a former tour designer.