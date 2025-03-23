Lizzo flaunts weight loss in cheeky new photos!

Lizzo did her hair toss, checked her nails, and she's feeling good as hell in her new Instagram photos, where she showed off her new physique!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo was feeling "good as hell" in her sultry new Instagram photos!

Lizzo showed off her physique in sexy new snaps that she dropped on Instagram.
Lizzo showed off her physique in sexy new snaps that she dropped on Instagram.

The 36-year-old Coconut Oil hitmaker honored her weight loss journey with a new post that she dropped this weekend.

Lizzo's first post, which she captioned, "devour feculence," featured the singer flaunting her cheeks in a shimmering black top, a red-and-black plaid mini-skirt, and fishnet tights.

In another image, the About Damn Time singer added a black studded vest to her sexy ensemble as she tossed her fluffy, auburn curls to the side.

Her next post showed Lizzo taking a mirror selfie in nothing but a dark gray graphic T-shirt and black underwear before a slew of memes inspired by the hit TV show Severance.

She dished in the caption, "Me, myself & all my memes: (I still haven't seen the season finale of severance)", while one of the various memes read, "nobody owes me anything, but I owe myself everything."

The four-time Grammy winner has been open about her journey amid Ozempic allegations – which she has denied all the while shifting her focus to being "body neutral." Besides, no one can deny that the pop star looks good as hell!

