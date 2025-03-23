Lizzo flaunts weight loss in cheeky new photos!

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo was feeling "good as hell" in her sultry new Instagram photos!

Lizzo showed off her physique in sexy new snaps that she dropped on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

The 36-year-old Coconut Oil hitmaker honored her weight loss journey with a new post that she dropped this weekend.

Lizzo's first post, which she captioned, "devour feculence," featured the singer flaunting her cheeks in a shimmering black top, a red-and-black plaid mini-skirt, and fishnet tights.

In another image, the About Damn Time singer added a black studded vest to her sexy ensemble as she tossed her fluffy, auburn curls to the side.

Her next post showed Lizzo taking a mirror selfie in nothing but a dark gray graphic T-shirt and black underwear before a slew of memes inspired by the hit TV show Severance.

She dished in the caption, "Me, myself & all my memes: (I still haven't seen the season finale of severance)", while one of the various memes read, "nobody owes me anything, but I owe myself everything."