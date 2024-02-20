Lizzo shares mullet and mopey musings on TikTok

Bop star Lizzo took to social media to share her new red pink hairdo and some feels. Fans are into the hair and cheer on the About Damn Time singer.

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Lizzo took to social media to share her new pink hairdo and some feels.

Lizzo shares new mullet and mopey thoughts on social media. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Lizzo & Instagram/Lizzobeating Lizzo debut a fresh mullet look on Instagram and TikTok. The new hair boasts a shaggy pink-red fringe that frames the About Damn Time artist's face. While some social media commenters aren't sure it's a mullet per se, they still seem to love it. Her two new TikTok posts boasting the hair have gained over 500,00 views combined and counting, and thousands of likes. Lizzo asked TikTokers what they think of her new tresses, but that's not all. The artist, known for her positivity, actually shared some cloudy thoughts in the new clips.

Lizzo shares thoughts on loneliness in new TikToks

Lizzo posted a second new TikTok as a GRWM, and with some somber thoughts. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lizzo In the vids featuring her new hair, Lizzo washes off her makeup while making some mopey statements, like "If you're alone, no one can hurt you." Lizzo dishes on having no one to go out with and advises people not to get famous, because "the second you do everyone starts acting f***ing weird." "I'm so tired of everything," the first clip is captioned. In her second TikTok, Lizzo does a GRWM makeup tutorial and trims her new 'do. Commenters were very into her "makeup ASMR" and gushed over the clip saying, the "noises were EVERYTHING." Still, the second clip ends with Lizzo being a bit down, saying, "I woke up I took care of myself a win is a win." It is unclear what is getting the artist down, but its clear her explosive ongoing legal battles with her former employees can't help. In both TikToks, Lizzo showed some raw emotions, which prompted her fans to cheer her on.