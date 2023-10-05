Lizzo takes to TikTok to talk about "traumatizing" change
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo took to social media with an extensive pep talk for the first time since her former backup dancers accused her of discrimination, sexual harassment, and creating a toxic workplace.
After months of only sharing party pics and outfits, Lizzo posted her first "talk" video on Wednesday to TikTok and Instagram.
"Life Update: can we talk," She asks in her TikTok caption.
"It just feels like everything is changing. Life has changed so drastically. I literally felt like when I got into October, it might as well be the new year," Lizzo says while trying on new Yitty shapewear suits.
She adds: "There have been a lot of changes, some obvious, but also a lot were very surprising and unexpected and traumatizing. I think were l kind of necessary in a weird way."
Lizzo believes in letting go
Lizzo also congratulated herself for how she’s been dealing and suggested that those watching try recognizing change as a good thing "even when it's painful."
"If you feel like everything is starting from scratch, then start from scratch. Get in that kitchen and cook," she suggests.
"If you’ve dealing with toxic people, or people who’ve are preying on your downfall, or people who didn’t treat you, what you're worth, and suddenly they are out of your life. But it wasn’t the way you expected them to go. Let them go… Once you let that go, you attract so much more..."
The clip ends with affirmations that seem to be as much for Lizzo as they are for her audience.
"I believe in you. You have what it takes to get through anything. I believe the best version of yourself is on the other side."
TikTokers are here for Lizzo's talk
Lizzo's video boasts over 67,000 views on TikTok and Instagram combined.
While a few commenters noted that they haven't forgotten the scandalous allegations, an overwhelming number of users gushed over the latest Yitty drop and how Lizzo looks in burgundy.
Even more fans celebrated the uplifting words, saying they needed to hear them.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lizzo