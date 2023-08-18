Lizzo's Big Grrrl dancers issue gushing statement amid shocking allegations

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo 's Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers took to Instagram to celebrate their experience on her world tour, despite the explosive allegations against the artist.

Lizzo's Big Grrrl Dancers praised her character and thanked the pop star despite the explosive allegations against her. © Bildmontage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a lengthy post, Lizzo's crew celebrated their experience on her Special Tour as the "time of their lives."



They also saluted the singer, whose reputation has come under fire recently.

"The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment. Thank you to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love!" they wrote.

This celebratory post comes two weeks after three of Lizzo's former Big Grrrls filed an explosive lawsuit, accusing the Truth Hurts artist of harassment, discrimination, and creating a toxic workplace.