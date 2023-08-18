Lizzo's Big Grrrl dancers issue gushing statement amid shocking allegations
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo's Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers took to Instagram to celebrate their experience on her world tour, despite the explosive allegations against the artist.
In a lengthy post, Lizzo's crew celebrated their experience on her Special Tour as the "time of their lives."
They also saluted the singer, whose reputation has come under fire recently.
"The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment. Thank you to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love!" they wrote.
This celebratory post comes two weeks after three of Lizzo's former Big Grrrls filed an explosive lawsuit, accusing the Truth Hurts artist of harassment, discrimination, and creating a toxic workplace.
Lizzo's Big Grrrl dancers get mixed reaction to post
Lizzo took to Instagram to deny the accusations as "unbelievable" and "untrue."
The suit also named Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and the team's captain Shirlene Quigley.
This is one of the reasons why commenters and fans of Lizzo's Big Grrrl dancers weren't thrilled with their post.
"This message is ill-timed, awkward, and disingenuous. When everything gets aired out in court, this is gonna be another example of Lizzo’s management overstepping," one user wrote.
Many agreed, calling it "Yikes" and "invalidating."
A few of the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers, including Chawnta Marie, Asia, Kiki, and Dallis Elli, liked and praised the post in the comments.
Like it or hate it, the fallout from the allegations against Lizzo just keep coming.
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP