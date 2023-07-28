Viral Video of the Day for July 28, 2023: Lizzo takes fans to Middle-earth in epic TikTok

By Jenna Cavaliere

Matamata, New Zealand - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a TikTok by none other than Lizzo playing her recorder at The Hobbiton Movie Set, with fans of Lord of the Rings shook by her skills!

Tolkien and Lizzo enthusiasts, this one's for you!

In a viral TikTok clip, @lizzo shared a video of herself shredding the recorder at The Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand.

Fans of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films were astonished at how beautiful the singer played, and how well she played it.

One viewer commented, "One of my favorite movie series!!! AAAHHHH I'M GEEKING HARD AF."

She kept the train going with two more clips of herself as "Lizzolas."

The vids followed a similar one dropped earlier this week of Lizzo playing the theme song of the movie Titanic.

Check out the multi-talented queen:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a clip of Lizzo shredding the recorder at The Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand!
