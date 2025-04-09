Is Megan Fox ready to reunite with Machine Gun Kelly?

Los Angeles, California - Could Megan Fox be considering reuniting with Machine Gun Kelly after welcoming their baby girl?

A tipster told In Touch on Tuesday that while Megan "would love it if they could be a little family," she's keeping a "huge wall up" until "MGK can prove to her, without a doubt, that he can be the kind of partner she needs."

"MGK will need to consistently work on himself to show that he can be trusted," the insider explained, adding that the Bloody Valentine artist is "taking steps in the right direction" – but "only time will tell" if it's enough to win Megan back.

MGK, born Colson Baker, made a rare comment about his and Megan's baby girl via his Instagram story on Tuesday, where he reposted an article referencing their co-parenting.

The Bad Things artist dropped laughing-face emojis under the story – posted by satirical outlet The Onion – that read, "Megan Fox Confirms She and New Baby Will Co-Parent Machine Gun Kelly."