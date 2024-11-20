Insiders dish on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's feelings about baby news!

Los Angeles, California - Insiders have spilled the tea on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's recent baby bombshell and how life has been treating the pair recently!

Megan Fox (l.) and Machine Gun Kelly are solely focused on their baby, which they recently announced they're expecting! © IMAGO / Depositphotos

The 38-year-old actor and her 34-year-old on-and-off fiancé recently announced that they are expecting a baby, despite having a rather rocky relationship.

According to PEOPLE, a source revealed on Tuesday that the self-proclaimed twin flames were keeping the news "quiet" until Megan was ready to share.

The Jennifer's Body star had previously suffered a painful miscarriage, which she recalled in her book of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

But now that the news has been divulged, Megan allegedly "can't stop talking about the baby."

"They are very excited. He's basically telling everyone he knows," the insider said.

"Megan felt nervous early on in the pregnancy, but she feels more relaxed now. She's trying to enjoy it. She loves being pregnant," the source added.