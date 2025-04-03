Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's co-parenting plan revealed after baby's birth

Megan Fox has apparently set "rules" for her co-parenting dynamic with Machine Gun Kelly (r.) after the birth of their daughter. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The exes welcomed their daughter on March 27, but per Us Weekly, the Transformers star has already set "rules" regarding their co-parenting dynamic.

A source dished that Megan "is allowing MGK to be there and be in their daughter's life."

They explained that the New Girl actor is "focused on their baby and is so in love," but "it's all her rules, under her roof right now, and has been on his best behavior."

The insider noted that the former twin flames are "in a good place" despite their latest split and that the rapper-rocker has been "helpful" and is making "a huge effort."

As for whether Megan will ever reunite with the Bloody Valentine artist, the tipster explained that MGK "has expressed he wants to make it work between them again," but the new mom is "not caving in."