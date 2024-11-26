Machine Gun Kelly shares cryptic message amid Megan Fox's pregnancy

Los Angeles, California - After Megan Fox shared the sweet news of her pregnancy earlier this month, her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, has spoken out.

After Megan Fox shared the sweet news of her pregnancy earlier this month, her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, has spoken out. © Collage: PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@meganfox

The dad-to-be wrote on X on Monday: "isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch."

"when inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don't worry," he continued.

"after all, im about to be a dad again!"

The Transformers star shared the couple's happy baby news with her fans on Instagram on November 11 by posting a picture flaunting her growing bump.

"nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," Megan wrote in the caption, alluding to the tragic miscarriage she suffered while expecting a baby girl with MGK.

Despite the pair's rocky past, insiders have confirmed that Megan and MGK are overjoyed to be welcoming their first child together.