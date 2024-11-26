Machine Gun Kelly shares cryptic message amid Megan Fox's pregnancy
Los Angeles, California - After Megan Fox shared the sweet news of her pregnancy earlier this month, her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, has spoken out.
The dad-to-be wrote on X on Monday: "isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch."
"when inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don't worry," he continued.
"after all, im about to be a dad again!"
The Transformers star shared the couple's happy baby news with her fans on Instagram on November 11 by posting a picture flaunting her growing bump.
"nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," Megan wrote in the caption, alluding to the tragic miscarriage she suffered while expecting a baby girl with MGK.
Despite the pair's rocky past, insiders have confirmed that Megan and MGK are overjoyed to be welcoming their first child together.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly "thrilled" to be expecting first baby
"They are both thrilled and excited to be parents together," an insider told Us Weekly. "The pregnancy is bringing them closer."
The Emo Girl artist, who has a 15-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, has also reportedly "made some huge life changes to be the best partner and parent that he can be."
Megan and MGK have been hesitant to confirm the status of their on-and-off romance, but it seems that the lovebirds are stronger than ever as they await the arrival of their bundle of joy.
Cover photo: Collage: PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@meganfox