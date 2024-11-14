Where does Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship stand amid their recent baby news?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's recent baby bombshell has reportedly brought them closer together after their tumultuous rough patch!

Following Megan Fox (l.) and Machine Gun Kelly's (r.) baby news, insiders have revealed where the twin flames stand in their romance. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The self-proclaimed twin flames are expecting their first child together and per US Weekly, the joyous news has put the couple's relationship back on track.

An insider spilled to the outlet, "They are both thrilled and excited to be parents together. The pregnancy is bringing them closer."

The New Girl star and the Bloody Valentine artist, who called off their engagement earlier this year, are said to be on a "better path" amid their pregnancy news per the source.

The tipster noted that Megan and MGK have "always been rocky and had their ups and downs. But they have been proactive in therapy and very spiritual and honest with one another."