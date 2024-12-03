Megan Fox reveals her older kids' reactions to new baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox is currently expecting baby no. 4 – her first with on-again-off-again boo Machine Gun Kelly – but what do her older kiddos have to say about it?

The actor – who shares sons Noah (12), Bodhi (10), and Journey (8) with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green – recently revealed how her kids feel about her new pregnancy!

"The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in," Meg said, per People.

MGK, who has a 15-year-old daughter of his own with his ex Emma Cannon, commented on the pregnancy for the first time last week in an X post.

The musician wrote that he was "Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch."

He continued, "when inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don't worry."

"After all," he added, "im about to be a dad again!"

A source previously revealed that the self-declared twin flames were keeping the news "quiet" until Meg was ready to share, an understandable reaction after the painful miscarriage referenced in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.