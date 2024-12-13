Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green slams Machine Gun Kelly: "Grow up"
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, has come to her defense after the pregnant star's latest split from rapper Machine Gun Kelly.
On Thursday, the 51-year-old actor, who shares three kids with Megan, slammed MGK after he and the 38-year-old Transformers star called it quits – again.
"Grow up! She's pregnant," Brian, who is now engaged to Sharna Burgess, told TMZ.
Brian claimed he didn't know about the latest split, but when the camerawoman explained that Megan allegedly found something incriminating on MGK's phone, his frustration with the 34-year-old musician became clear.
"I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby," he said. "I want the best for our kids."
"That's a shame. I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited, and the kids are so excited for life and the change," Brian continued.
But he made it clear that he takes no joy in MGK potentially being out of Megan and the kids' lives after the split, saying it would be "tragic."
"I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens. For her, for the baby, and for our kids," he added.
Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly done for good?
Brian isn't the only one who is fed up with MGK's antics, as her closest pals are reportedly pushing for Megan to "move on once and for all" after the latest split.
The self-proclaimed "twin flames" have had a rather chaotic cycle of breaking up and getting back together, and this isn't the first split to include chatter of infidelity by the Emo Girl artist.
In February 2023, Megan appeared to confirm that the two had separated again as she wiped her social media feed of him and shared cryptic messages about "dishonesty."
A source told People on Friday that Megan is now leaning on her ex and his fiancée after the breakup, adding, "She's in a good place with both Brian and Sharna."
"She gets along really well with Sharna. Megan trusts her around the boys," the tipster said. "Brian's a great dad, too. Megan feels fortunate that her boys are loved and always taken care of."
Cover photo: Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images