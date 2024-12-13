Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green slams Machine Gun Kelly: "Grow up"

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox 's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, has come to her defense after the pregnant star's latest split from rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old actor, who shares three kids with Megan, slammed MGK after he and the 38-year-old Transformers star called it quits – again.

"Grow up! She's pregnant," Brian, who is now engaged to Sharna Burgess, told TMZ.

Brian claimed he didn't know about the latest split, but when the camerawoman explained that Megan allegedly found something incriminating on MGK's phone, his frustration with the 34-year-old musician became clear.

"I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby," he said. "I want the best for our kids."

"That's a shame. I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited, and the kids are so excited for life and the change," Brian continued.

But he made it clear that he takes no joy in MGK potentially being out of Megan and the kids' lives after the split, saying it would be "tragic."

"I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens. For her, for the baby, and for our kids," he added.