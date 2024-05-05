Megan Fox channels her inner "greaser girl" and revives brunette locks

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox 's time as a blue-haired bombshell has sadly come to an end as the Transformers alum has returned to her brunette roots with a stunning new bob!

Megan Fox iconically changed her hair back to it's natural roots. © Screenshot/Instagram/@meganfox

Alexa, play Amy Winehouse's Back to Black!

The 37-year-old actor has ditched her bright blue 'do for her natural, brunette roots.

In an IG photo dump that she dropped Saturday, Megan flaunted her natural color, which was styled in a fresh bob and loose waves along with bangs.

The Transformers star gave "greaser girl" vibes in a loose-fitting denim jacket with a white Loewe tank top underneath. She accessorized with a red bandana to match her bold red lip.

The last snap featured Megan looking cozy in a fuzzy black sweater while showing off her neon-blue manicure and tucking her hair behind her ear, posing outside of what looked to be her home.

You know what they say – when a woman changes her hair, she's ready to change her life!