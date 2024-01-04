Megan Fox shows off one of the biggest nail trends of 2024

Megan Fox was caught sporting one of 2024's hottest new nail trends on Sunday while out and about on a shopping trip with boo Machine Gun Kelly!

By Steffi Feldman

Aspen, Colorado - Megan Fox was caught sporting one of 2024's hottest new nail trends on Sunday while out and about on a shopping trip with Machine Gun Kelly in Aspen!

Megan Fox was caught sporting one of 2024's hottest new nail trends on Sunday while out and about on a shopping trip with boo Machine Gun Kelly in Aspen! © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/meganfox Known for loving bold nails, the Jennifer's Body star even did a nail polish product collab with her on-again, off-again boo MGK's brand UN/DN LAQR in late 2022. The couple is also known to coordinate their manicures, even going as far as chaining themselves together by their nails once for a red carpet! Fox's nail concept from Aspen actually combines two of the new year's biggest predicted nail trends. Miley Cyrus Why was Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve party cancelled? Chromes and frosty Y2K-inspired nail effects are supposed to be all over the place this year, and the same is true of Pantone's color of the year, the pink-ish orange Peach Fuzz!

What are the biggest manicure trends of 2024?

Chromes and frosty Y2K-inspired nail effects are supposed to be all over the place this year, and the same is true of Pantone's color of the year, the pink-ish orange Peach Fuzz! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@samilacoelho, Screenshot/Instagram/@1stladyofcolors, & Screenshot/TikTok/@nailsbypaular Co-founder of CND and nail expert Jan Arnold was interviewed for Refinery29 on 2024 nail trends and noted that the new year is set to embrace a "soft" aesthetic, both in shapes and colors. This means that peaches and other pastels will likely be in vogue as part of that big coquette resurgence. Arnold also mentioned that interesting finishes, like metallics, creams, and even velvets, are also swiftly gaining interest. LA-based celeb nail tech Queenie Nguyen echoed these sentiments, telling Elle that "the chrome finish will add a unique touch to [classic nails]." Cardi B Cardi B and Offset get down and dirty to ring in New Year's together – but there's a catch Mazz Hanna, CEO of Nailing Hollywood and founder of Mazz Hanna, agreed with Nguyen and added that Gen Z is bringing back Y2K nail art, such as "glittery and metallic textures." Nail artist Tara Hayes told InStyle that she thinks the chromes are a result of Beyoncé's Renaissance album and accompanying world tour, bringing silver into the forefront of the fashion scene. And there isn't just one way to try metallics! "Not only are there many colors for chrome, there are different types of chrome," Hayes said. "Most of us know about the traditional powder chrome, but as technology continues to advance, nail color trends may include even more futuristic metallic shades."