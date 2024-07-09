Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reignite romance at Blink-182 concert
Los Angeles, California - Actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly fueled reconciliation rumors after being spotted together again – this time, at a Blink-182 concert!
The on-again, off-again couple enjoyed the show at SoFi Stadium on Saturday and appeared to look fairly happy!
Megan opted for a sheer black pencil skirt with a white t-shirt, a bunch of chokers, black platform boots, and a snakeskin faux-fur coat.
Machine Gun Kelly, on the other hand, kept it pretty casual with a white tee, baggy pants, and sneakers.
On Instagram, the dont let me go artist declared his lifelong fandom for the rock band: "Been a Blink boy since birth!"
Not only has MGK collaborated with the band's lead drummer, Travis Barker, but he even joined his son Landon for a duet at his recent concert, per the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, the Transformers star has been friends with Travis' wife, Kourtney Kardashian, for many years.
Their appearance comes shortly after being spotted at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party in matching outfits, which begs a single question: are the two officially back together?
Have Megan Fox and MGK started dating again?
After calling off their engagement in March 2023 amid cheating rumors, their recent dates have caused fans to speculate on a reconciliation.
And in the multiple clips showing them at the concert, it seems the two aren't afraid to show their love to the public.
Whether or not the concert and party signify an official relationship blooming again remains to be seen, although the two appear to be in good spirits in their latest outings.
The Hotel Diablo rapper is set to headline the Wyoming music festival Cheyenne Frontier Days later this month.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images, Vivien Killilea / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@AltNationNet