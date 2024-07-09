Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reignite romance at Blink-182 concert

Los Angeles, California - Actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly fueled reconciliation rumors after being spotted together again – this time, at a Blink-182 concert !

Megan Fox (r.) and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles over the weekend! © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images, Vivien Killilea / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@AltNationNet

The on-again, off-again couple enjoyed the show at SoFi Stadium on Saturday and appeared to look fairly happy!

Megan opted for a sheer black pencil skirt with a white t-shirt, a bunch of chokers, black platform boots, and a snakeskin faux-fur coat.

Machine Gun Kelly, on the other hand, kept it pretty casual with a white tee, baggy pants, and sneakers.

On Instagram, the dont let me go artist declared his lifelong fandom for the rock band: "Been a Blink boy since birth!"

Not only has MGK collaborated with the band's lead drummer, Travis Barker, but he even joined his son Landon for a duet at his recent concert, per the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the Transformers star has been friends with Travis' wife, Kourtney Kardashian, for many years.

Their appearance comes shortly after being spotted at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party in matching outfits, which begs a single question: are the two officially back together?