Did Megan Thee Stallion just get a huge new back tattoo?
Japan - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has fans wondering if she got a huge new back tattoo while filming a new music video in Japan.
On Thursday the Houston rapper posted a slew of sultry pics to Instagram and gushed: "I ❤️🇯🇵 I never want to leave 🥹 MAMUSHI VIDEO SHOOT FINISHED"
It's only fitting that the music video for Meg's Mamushi, featuring the Japanese hip-hop artist Yuki Chiba, was filmed in Japan.
Mamushi has inspired a viral TikTok dance since it dropped in June. Meg's done the dance and even met the dance's choreographer, a TikToker named Mona!
While many fans celebrated Meg's pictures and the artist's known love of Japanese culture, more fans were shocked by the first pic of the series, which appears to show Meg with a huge new red and black back tattoo.
"Wait do you actually have a back tattoo??! If not I think you should get one! Like a full back tattoo would look so sick," one gushed. Another screamed in all caps: "When did you get them tattoos??" Others thought it looked amazing.
Megan Thee Stallion is scared of tattoos
While Megan Thee Stallion appears to be rocking a huge new tat, it's unlikely she went from having zero ink to a full back piece in the last few weeks.
In a 2020 interview with GQ, Meg explained that she doesn't have tattoos because her mother didn't like them.
"It's always been in the back of my head: tattoos equal whooping," she said.
Meg has two more dates on her Hot Girl Summer Tour, and a large tattoo-like the one with dragons she's rocking in her latest Instagram post takes time to heal.
Megan Thee Stallion's apparent ink is probably an elaborate temporary tattoo. Then again, maybe fame has changed Meg and she's gotten some ink.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion