Did Megan Thee Stallion just get a huge new back tattoo?

Japan - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has fans wondering if she got a huge new back tattoo while filming a new music video in Japan.

Did Megan Thee Stallion get a new tattoo while in Japan? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

On Thursday the Houston rapper posted a slew of sultry pics to Instagram and gushed: "I ❤️🇯🇵 I never want to leave 🥹 MAMUSHI VIDEO SHOOT FINISHED"

It's only fitting that the music video for Meg's Mamushi, featuring the Japanese hip-hop artist Yuki Chiba, was filmed in Japan.

Mamushi has inspired a viral TikTok dance since it dropped in June. Meg's done the dance and even met the dance's choreographer, a TikToker named Mona!

While many fans celebrated Meg's pictures and the artist's known love of Japanese culture, more fans were shocked by the first pic of the series, which appears to show Meg with a huge new red and black back tattoo.

"Wait do you actually have a back tattoo??! If not I think you should get one! Like a full back tattoo would look so sick," one gushed. Another screamed in all caps: "When did you get them tattoos??" Others thought it looked amazing.