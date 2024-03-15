Megan Thee Stallion asks the internet to wish her "son" a happy birthday!

Houston, Texas - Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to wish her French bulldog Foe Thee Stallion a happy birthday, and asked fans to do the same.

Megan Thee Stallion got the internet to wish her dog a happy birthday! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Foe Thee Frenchie

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is back from her trip to Japan and doting on her pup.



Meg calls the gray French Bulldog named Foe Thee Stallion her son.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SONNN @frenchie4oe everybody wish my boy a happy birthday," the rapper asked in her latest Instagram post.

She shared a series of five adorable pics of the little guy getting spoiled.

Meg's dog clearly had a great birthday. In one snap, he's surrounded by tennis balls of all shapes and sizes, and there's even a few bone-shaped ones. Meg also gave him a doggie cookie that resembled a donut as a happy birthday treat.