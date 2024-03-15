Megan Thee Stallion asks the internet to wish her "son" a happy birthday!
Houston, Texas - Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to wish her French bulldog Foe Thee Stallion a happy birthday, and asked fans to do the same.
Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is back from her trip to Japan and doting on her pup.
Meg calls the gray French Bulldog named Foe Thee Stallion her son.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SONNN @frenchie4oe everybody wish my boy a happy birthday," the rapper asked in her latest Instagram post.
She shared a series of five adorable pics of the little guy getting spoiled.
Meg's dog clearly had a great birthday. In one snap, he's surrounded by tennis balls of all shapes and sizes, and there's even a few bone-shaped ones. Meg also gave him a doggie cookie that resembled a donut as a happy birthday treat.
Instagram loves Megan Thee Stallion's Foe
Fans were quick to do as the Houston rapper commanded.
"Happy Birthday Lil Stallion," one IG user wrote.
Even Instagram itself chimed in, writing in the comments, "a pisces?!?! that’s why we love foe."
Foe's fans were thrilled by the birthday post, which was also shared on the dog's personal Instagram page.
"Happy Birthday to me!!! Time to get back active."
More than a few fans asked the dog where he'd been, and called him out for not posting in over a year.
Yet thousands still wished Megan's canine son a "Happy Birthday" and dubbed him "too cute" in the comments.
Including Foe, Megan Thee Stallion has three French bulldogs, one pit bull, a merle dog, and a cane corso, and she also recently added a cat to her furry crew.
Happy Birthday Foe!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Foe Thee Frenchie