Megan Thee Stallion dominates nominations for 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards!

Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake are in the lead for the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, with the Hiss rapper racking up the most noms this year!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has dominated the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards with the most nominations for the ceremony!

Megan Thee Stallion has been honored with 12 nominations, including Artist of the Year, at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.
The 29-year-old Mamushi rapper has swiped the board for the upcoming music event – proving that she is the ultimate hottie!

Per the official BET site, Meg has scored a total of 12 nominations, including Song of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, and Hip Hop Artist of the Year.

The Hiss hitmaker just hosted the MTV Video Music Awards, and with these newest nods, Meg's takeover is clearly just beginning.

Meanwhile, 2025 Super Bowl headliner Kendrick Lamar is close behind with an impressive 11 nominations, and his heavily rotated diss track, Not Like Us, earned the most accolades.

His rival, Drake, rounds out the competition with eight nods, while Cardi B and Nicki Minaj tie with seven noms.

Hotties, pull up! The BET Hip-Hop Awards airs on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 PM ET live from Las Vegas, with rapper Fat Joe returning as this year's host.

