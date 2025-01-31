Megan Thee Stallion goes pantless in cheeky Paris Fashion Week 2025 look

Paris, France - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion once again showed Paris Fashion Week 2025 her fashion prowess in a chic no-pants look !

No pants? No problem!

The Grammy winner hit Paris Fashion Week's Jean Paul Gaultier 2025 Haute Couture show in bare legs and floral embroidered undies.

The pantless look – which has been big in the fashion scene for a few years – was balanced with a puffy black high-low trench top.

While the front of the voluminous blouse showed off the cheeky underwear, the back of the piece swept the floor.

She paired this with sheer black thigh-high stockings and black pointed chain-adorned heels.

The Mamushi artist also rocked a slicked-back hair look and gold-rimmed claw nails with a few funky rectangular striped knuckle rings thrown in to mix things up.

Meg's nails were on point as usual (we don't call her the nail queen for nothing!), but we still prefer the otherworldly upside-down manicure from the Gaurav Gupta show!