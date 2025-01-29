Megan Thee Stallion is the MVP of Paris Fashion Week in these slick 'fits

Paris, France - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been causing a stir over at Paris Fashion Week 2025 with her show-stopping personal style.

On Monday the Mamushi artist arrived at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show in a bright hooded creamsicle dress with a cheeky plunging neckline. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS, IMAGO / Bestimage, & IMAGO / Avalon.red

On Monday, the Mamushi artist arrived at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show in a bright hooded creamsicle dress with a cheeky plunging neckline.

From the tailoring to the feathery addition around her waist, the monochromatic piece – which also featured a semi-pleated floor-length skirt – was pitch-perfect.

Meg opted for winged eyes, shimmy shadow, and mauve lip color, along with a slicked-back hairdo.

The finishing touch was a single chunky curl pasted down over her forehead for a touch of added retro glam.

Megan is known for her stellar nail looks, and this time was no exception!

She paired the orange dress with a variety of warm gold and peachy nail styles with a few pops of teal.

Her look stood apart from the rest and added a creative pop of color to the proceedings, where she sat front row (duh.).