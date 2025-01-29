Megan Thee Stallion is the MVP of Paris Fashion Week in these slick 'fits
Paris, France - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been causing a stir over at Paris Fashion Week 2025 with her show-stopping personal style.
On Monday, the Mamushi artist arrived at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show in a bright hooded creamsicle dress with a cheeky plunging neckline.
From the tailoring to the feathery addition around her waist, the monochromatic piece – which also featured a semi-pleated floor-length skirt – was pitch-perfect.
Meg opted for winged eyes, shimmy shadow, and mauve lip color, along with a slicked-back hairdo.
The finishing touch was a single chunky curl pasted down over her forehead for a touch of added retro glam.
Megan is known for her stellar nail looks, and this time was no exception!
She paired the orange dress with a variety of warm gold and peachy nail styles with a few pops of teal.
Her look stood apart from the rest and added a creative pop of color to the proceedings, where she sat front row (duh.).
Megan Thee Stallion serves sci-fi princess for Gaurav Gupta
Her next big Paris Fashion Week look was a bold chain-link dress and matching headpiece at the Gaurav Gupta show on Wednesday morning.
The 29-year-old star's front-row outfit included a high-neck choker that draped off of her shoulders and ruched figure-hugging chains dripping down over her legs.
She wore a brown satin corset underneath the cut-out metal, taking the "naked" look to cosmic new levels.
Finally, fans were stunned by Megan's backward-facing alien claw nails with the pointed ends upside down.
"Megan is a cosmic force and working with her to craft this disruptive piece that embodies the spirit of tribal India has been exhilarating," gushed the designer in an Insta post.
"Her willingness to explore and push boundaries made the collaboration a monumental moment."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion