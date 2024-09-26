Are Miley Cyrus and godmother Dolly Parton actually related?

Los Angeles, California - Yee-haw! Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has just discovered a surprising connection with her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton.

Miley Cyrus (r.) and Dolly Parton recently found out that they are actually related! © Collage: Jason Kempin & Robyn Beck / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old artist came to the discovery after a recent Ancestry DNA test, which revealed an ancestor named John Brickey.



He was born in Virginia and moved to Tennessee during the 18th century, per Entertainment Weekly.

His descendants include both Smiley Miley and the Jolene hitmaker, making the two distant relatives – seventh cousins, once removed.

Dolly took the test, and after finding out, she was completely shocked at the results!

"I'm sure she'll [Miley] get a kick out of that, but it doesn't surprise me because she does feel like family," she said.