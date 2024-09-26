Are Miley Cyrus and godmother Dolly Parton actually related?
Los Angeles, California - Yee-haw! Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has just discovered a surprising connection with her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton.
The 31-year-old artist came to the discovery after a recent Ancestry DNA test, which revealed an ancestor named John Brickey.
He was born in Virginia and moved to Tennessee during the 18th century, per Entertainment Weekly.
His descendants include both Smiley Miley and the Jolene hitmaker, making the two distant relatives – seventh cousins, once removed.
Dolly took the test, and after finding out, she was completely shocked at the results!
"I'm sure she'll [Miley] get a kick out of that, but it doesn't surprise me because she does feel like family," she said.
Miley and Dolly's bond goes way back!
The 9 to 5 singer was named Miley's godmother, and they have collaborated on a ton of projects over the years.
Back when the Endless Summer Vacation artist starred on Disney Channel's hit show Hannah Montana, Dolly regularly appeared as "Aunt Dolly."
The duo also joined forces for Dolly's 2020 album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, where they performed the song, Christmas Is.
Miley is also known for her many incredible covers of the hit song Jolene, which she performed in her YouTube concert series, Backyard Sessions, in 2012 and with Dolly at her amusement park's 25th anniversary in 2010.
More recently, the two collaborated on the song Rainbowland from Miley's album Younger Now, and they even performed a mashup together during Miley's New Year's Eve Party in 2023. Now it all makes so much more sense!
Cover photo: Collage: Jason Kempin & Robyn Beck / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP