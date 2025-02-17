Miley Cyrus pays homage to Sinéad O’Connor's iconic performance in SNL50

New York, New York - Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard covered the classic song Nothing Compares 2 U for SNL50: The Anniversary Special in an apparent homage to that Sinéad O’Connor moment.

Miley Cyrus (r.) covered the classic song Nothing Compares 2 U for SNL50 in an apparent homage to THAT Sinéad O’Connor moment. © Collage: IMAGO / Dreamstime & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The duo – who previously sang together for the SNL concert special – took to the stage again on Sunday to cover the Prince song, which was made famous by Sinéad's 1990 re-record for her album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got.

Miley may have done this tribute as a peace offering to the late Irish singer, who died in 2023, in light of their past feud.

Sinéad famously sang a cover of Bob Marley's War on a 1992 episode of SNL hosted by Tim Robbins.

She capped off the controversial performance by ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II, angrily throwing the pieces to the floor.

"Fight the real enemy," she said, later explaining that she had done this to call out sexual abuse being perpetrated and covered up by the Catholic Church.