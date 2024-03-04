Miley Cyrus' family drama heats up with bombshell romance revelations

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus was reportedly "unaware" of the alleged dating drama surrounding her family.

Miley Cyrus (r.) allegedly had "no idea" about the dating drama surrounding her mother Tish (l.) and sister Noah. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus, @noahcyrus, @tishcyruspurcell

On Sunday, an exclusive source told PEOPLE that the 31-year-old Flowers singer hasn't been in the loop about the latest romance drama that has reportedly put a wedge between her family members.

"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," the insider dished.

The news comes after reports of tension between Miley, her mom Tish Cyrus Purcell, and younger sister Noah, stemming from Tish's marriage to actor Dominic Purcell.

According to an earlier source, Miley's 24-year-old sister had been involved with Dominic in a "friends with benefits way, off and on," before his marriage to Tish.

This information reportedly came as a surprise and shock to Smiley Miley.

"She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy," the insider adds.