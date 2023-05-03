Miley Cyrus gets axed from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: What happened?
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus was set to be the voice of a major character in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie, but things have taken a surprising turn.
Looks like Miley Cyrus will not be coming in like a wrecking ball to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
According to the latest press release from Marvel, Miley Cyrus' robot character Mainframe from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has been recast.
Tara Strong, a Canadian-American actor known for her voice work in movies like The Little Mermaid 2, Ice Age, Spirited Away, My Little Pony, and Teen Titans has been announced as the new voice actress for the role of the robot.
Strong is no stranger to the MCU, having previously lent her voice to the beloved character of Miss Minutes in the hit Disney+ series Loki.
The Endless Summer singer was briefly heard in the ending credits scene in the second movie, which many fans chose not to sit through.
However, those who didn't skip out early witnessed a secret cameo and potential beginning for Cyrus as a star in Marvel's Cinematic Universe.
Will Miley Cyrus play a future role in the MCU?
Now that Miley Cyrus has been axed from her role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans are left wondering if there is still a chance she will join the MCU in the future.
Marvel director James Gunn revealed the reason behind his initial casting of Cyrus. Per Newsweek, the idea stemmed from watching Cyrus as a judge on The Voice.
"I find her funny and likable and sweet. I liked that she cared about the contestants. So I was like, I think she would be a funny person to have as a voice. So we contacted her, and she said yes. She came in and recorded, and she was a delight to work with," Gunn said in an interview with BuzzFeed.
It's clear that Smiley Miley's charm and talent go a long way with casting decisions, which gives the star a fighting chance to appear in a second MCU film – and hopefully more.
Do you think Miley is taking a detour to focus on a larger-scale MCU film, or did artistic differences play a factor in the recasting?
