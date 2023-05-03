Miley Cyrus gets axed from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: What happened?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus was set to be the voice of a major character in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie , but things have taken a surprising turn.

Miley Cyrus will no longer be voicing the role of Mainframe in the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. © Collage: Kyle GRILLOT / AFP / ©Disney (TAG24 Edit)

Looks like Miley Cyrus will not be coming in like a wrecking ball to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

According to the latest press release from Marvel, Miley Cyrus' robot character Mainframe from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has been recast.

Tara Strong, a Canadian-American actor known for her voice work in movies like The Little Mermaid 2, Ice Age, Spirited Away, My Little Pony, and Teen Titans has been announced as the new voice actress for the role of the robot.

Strong is no stranger to the MCU, having previously lent her voice to the beloved character of Miss Minutes in the hit Disney+ series Loki.

The Endless Summer singer was briefly heard in the ending credits scene in the second movie, which many fans chose not to sit through.

However, those who didn't skip out early witnessed a secret cameo and potential beginning for Cyrus as a star in Marvel's Cinematic Universe.